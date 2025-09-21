Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Students oppose 20% exam fee hike at SPPU

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 06:08 am IST

Many students staged protest outside the examination division building of SPPU against the varsity’s circular implementing 20% increase in examination fees from Diwali session 2025

Pune: Many students braved heavy rains on Friday to gather outside the examination division building of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) to protest the varsity’s circular implementing a 20% increase in examination fees from the Diwali session 2025.

Student groups and office-bearers handed a written memorandum to the head of the exam division demanding immediate withdrawal of the circular issued on September 14.

“The economic looting of students is unacceptable to us,” said Akshay Kamble, NSUI Maharashtra secretary

Meanwhile, a varsity official said that the revision follows decisions taken by the examination and evaluation board and the management council.

“A policy of 15% ‘natural’ increase every two years has been in force since the 2018–19 academic period, but no fee hike was implemented during the last seven years because of the Covid pandemic. Instead of applying a cumulative backlog increase of about 55% that would otherwise have accrued, the university has approved a one-time 20% increase,” he said.

