Students suffer as PMPML bus shelters go missing at SPPU Chowk

All the bus shelters of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal (PMPML) were removed at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) square due to ongoing work on the Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar metro line. However, with the rising temperatures in the city, students and other commuters encountered numerous difficulties.

The PMPML has 15,000 bus shelters throughout the city, with 300 more set to be added in the coming months.

Dattatray Zende, PMPML traffic manager said, “We had floated a tender for 300 new bus shelters however it did not get clearance as there were some issues with the technical aspects. Since there were issues with technical aspects, financial aspects were not discussed. Currently, we are in the process retendering of 300 bus shelters”

In Many parts of the city, the PMPML shelters remain dilapidated and the transport body is yet to repair many of them.

“We are approaching the summer season and PMPML should at least think of the customers and come up with a few bus shelters on crowded routes so people can get respite from the sun,” said Sanjay Shitole, secretary, PMP Pravasi Manch.

“Since last weekday, the temperature in the city has been increasing, so many students like me are facing inconvenience due to missing shelters. PMPML and PMC should act quickly to install PMPML shelters,” said Rina Shah, who takes the bus from SSPU square to Warje on a daily basis.

Regular PMPML commuter Nakul Sharma said, “Many senior citizens keep finding sheds to stand on SPPU square and they are just managing by standing in the building’s shadow. If the bus comes early then there is no problem, otherwise, senior citizens have to stand in the sun.”