Students unable to pay fees sent transfer certificates by post

Students who have been unable to pay the previous academic year’s fees in full, are receiving transfer certificates (TC) from city-based private schools by post
By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Students who have been unable to pay the previous academic year’s fees in full, are receiving transfer certificates (TC) from city-based private schools by post.

Parents also allege that schools are not giving admission to these students for the next academic year.

Imran Khan, a parent who has two children enrolled in a city-based private school said that the TC of both the students was sent by post.

“My elder son is promoted to Class 10 now. We received the TC for both my children. I had given post-dated cheques to the school. However, both my students have been asked to leave,” said Khan.

Khan is also a member of the parents’ association of Pune.

Jayshree Deshpande, president of the parents’ association of Pune, said that there are 20 students who have lost their admissions recently.

“The students have lost admission solely because the parents were not able to pay full fees. Due to the ongoing pandemic, many parents are going through financial difficulties; some of them paid partial fees. These students are an easy target for schools. Unfortunately, even authorities are mute spectators in this. Despite several complaints, the education department is moving at snail’s pace to resolve the matter,” said Deshpande.

She added that students are in a lot of stress due to this situation.

Rajendra Singh, president of the Federation of School Association of Maharashtra said that the schools have taken the right decision.

“The schools are suffering losses and paying fees is important for the smooth functioning of the school. As the academic year has ended, parents are free to find an affordable school for their ward,” said Singh.

The education department believes that students should not be given a TC for failing to pay the fees in full, it has issued an order dated April 8, instructing schools to immediately start the online education of students who have been issued a forced TC.

