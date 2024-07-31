Sub-committee to table report on proposed extension of Metro in a week

Pune divisional commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar has instructed a sub-committee to submit report on the proposed extension of PMRDA Metro Line 3 from Shivajinagar to Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor within a week to help finalise decision on the project. Maha-Metro has developed the metro network from PCMC to Shivajinagar to Swargate, while PMRDA is developing the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar line. (HT PHOTO)

Pulkundwar, who also chairs the Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (PUMTA), held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss various transport-related projects and issues in Pune region. Officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Traffic Police, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) attended the meet.

Metro extension on Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar to Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor and Ramwadi-Wagholi, traffic congestion on 32 major roads and Kharadi-Shirur elevated road projects were discussed at the meeting.

Atul Gadgil, director (works), Maha-Metro, said, “The sub-committee has been formed to discuss report submitted by the transition advisor appointed by PMRDA. Maha-Metro and PMRDA officials are part of the sub-committee that will submit the report to PUMTA within a week.”

In March, PMRDA appointed a transition advisor (TA) to evaluate the metro lines on a PPP (public-private partnership) or EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) basis. The advisor submitted a report before the Lok Sabha polls, recommending a PPP model to develop the 23-kilometer extension of the Shivajinagar to Loni Kalbhor Pune Metro Line 3, with extensions to Pulgate and Swargate. After the advisor presented additional information in a recent meeting, Pulkundwar directed the sub-committee to study the information and submit a report within a week.

PMRDA officials said that the main stretch from Shivajinagar to Loni Kalbhor is about 20 km, with additional extensions to Pulgate and Swargate adding another 3 km.