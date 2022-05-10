Sudden power outage leaves Pune residents hassled
PUNE Unplanned power cuts by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has residents of the city fuming.
On Tuesday, Padmawati, Bharati Vidyapeeth, and Ambegaon again faced a five-hour of a power outage. Residents of Katraj, who on Monday sweltered for seven hours, from 12pm to 7pm, did not have power supply on Tuesday as well from 9.30 am to 2pm. Several other areas in the city are facing unplanned power outage for more than four hours, causing inconvenience to residents.
Nitin Kumar Jain, a resident of Wagholi said, “Lately, there have been power cuts daily. Thursday is a fixed day, when there is no power. Earlier it would be from 9am to 6pm, but now power supply shuts at 7 am. Though the officials restore power at 6pm, it is shut again from 7pm to 10 pm. On other days as well, there are frequent power cuts.”
Balewadi too has been experiencing power cuts. Sanket Salunkhe, a resident of Balewadi said, “There is power outage at any time during the day for at least three hours. The MSEDCL officials do not respond to our complaints.”
An MSEDCL officer requesting anonymity said, “The problems occur due to a faulty wire or a technical glitch. Our engineers try to resolve the issue at the earliest, but if it takes time, it is conveyed to the residents.”
Monte Carlo Fashion holds textile dealers’ meet
Monte Carlo Fashions, a home textile division, organised a textile dealers' meet at a local hotel on Tuesday. Dealers from all over India attended the meet. Parkash Chand Sharma, president (Tex) of the company, presided over the meet. The All India Best Dealer Award was bagged by Shree Dholi Sati Textile Private Ltd, Patna , Bihar. Executive director of the company Sandeep Jain announced the sale policy of textile products for 2022-2023.
Riverfront development project: PMC does not have capacity to treat sewage till 2025
Pune-based civic activists Sarang Yadwadkar and Vivek Velenkar said that according to the data from the irrigation department, the Pune Municipal Corporation will not be able to treat water after the implementation of the riverfront of project. If the PMC does not create the capacity to treat all this sewage, it would be added in the riverfront project.
Industries to come up on closed textile mills’ land: UP minister Nandi
Addressing officers in a review meeting on Tuesday, Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi directed them to start preparation for the third ground-breaking ceremony to be held in Lucknow on June 3. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ceremony in a programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. Top industrialists and businessmen of the country will participate in the ceremony,” the minister said.
After Supreme Court order, SEC sets ball rolling again for PMC polls
PUNE The State Election Commission on Tuesday issued a fresh notification, setting in motion the stalled process of civic elections in 14 municipal corporations including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. After the Supreme Court's recent order, SEC has said the final ward composition will be announce by May 17. Earlier on May 4, SC had asked Maharashtra SEC to notify local bodies' election program within two weeks.
Stubble burning: Agri chief recommends action against farmers in Ludhiana
Conducting an inquiry against the farmers who deliberately set fire to wheat straw, it was found by the officials of the department of agriculture and farmers' welfare that the field was set on fire by the farmers in Gehelwal and Bagga Khurd village. Chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal said a letter has been written to the sub-divisional magistrate, chief environment engineer, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and the concerned police station's in-charge to take action.
