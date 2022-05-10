Sudden power outage leaves Pune residents hassled

PUNE Unplanned power cuts by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has residents of the city fuming.

On Tuesday, Padmawati, Bharati Vidyapeeth, and Ambegaon again faced a five-hour of a power outage. Residents of Katraj, who on Monday sweltered for seven hours, from 12pm to 7pm, did not have power supply on Tuesday as well from 9.30 am to 2pm. Several other areas in the city are facing unplanned power outage for more than four hours, causing inconvenience to residents.

Nitin Kumar Jain, a resident of Wagholi said, “Lately, there have been power cuts daily. Thursday is a fixed day, when there is no power. Earlier it would be from 9am to 6pm, but now power supply shuts at 7 am. Though the officials restore power at 6pm, it is shut again from 7pm to 10 pm. On other days as well, there are frequent power cuts.”

Balewadi too has been experiencing power cuts. Sanket Salunkhe, a resident of Balewadi said, “There is power outage at any time during the day for at least three hours. The MSEDCL officials do not respond to our complaints.”

An MSEDCL officer requesting anonymity said, “The problems occur due to a faulty wire or a technical glitch. Our engineers try to resolve the issue at the earliest, but if it takes time, it is conveyed to the residents.”