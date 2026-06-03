Sule responds to Pune CP, says growing fear among citizens cannot be ignored

PUNE: Mumbai, May 23 (ANI): NCP-SCP candidate from Baramati seat Supriya Sule addresses a press conference, at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi)

Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar/SP) leader and member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule on Tuesday replied to Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar’s recent letter about the city’s law and order situation, saying that while she respects the police force and acknowledges its efforts, the growing sense of fear among ordinary citizens cannot be ignored.

Not so long ago, Sule had criticised the Pune police over a series of serious crimes, including drug-related offences and the recent hooch tragedy that claimed 20 lives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Responding to Sule’s remarks, police commissioner Kumar on Monday wrote to her, defending the city’s crime record and police performance, citing official statistics and measures taken by the police force to maintain law and order. Now, Sule has replied to that letter.

In a two-page letter addressed to police commissioner Kumar, Sule said that she had received his communication regarding crime statistics and police performance. She clarified that she holds immense respect for the Maharashtra police and has no doubts about the dedication of officers who work tirelessly to serve the public. However, she emphasised that as a people’s representative who is in direct contact with the citizens, she cannot overlook the concerns repeatedly raised by residents regarding safety and security.

“Official crime statistics may be important from an administrative perspective, but the reality experienced by citizens on the ground paints a different picture. As a public representative, I am directly connected with the people and can see the ground reality. While interacting with citizens, I can notice that people are living in fear and are sharing their experiences with me. It is not possible for me to ignore them,” she said.

She pointed out that a series of recent incidents had raised concerns over the city’s law and order situation and contributed to a growing sense of insecurity among residents. The Baramati MP cited several incidents – the alleged rape and murder of a minor boy, the alleged bomb case in Hadapsar, attacks involving sharp weapons in Nere, threats with koytas and swords in Dive ghat, the attack on an autorickshaw driver, assaults on minor girls in Yewalewadi and Hadapsar, and the murder of the brother of an accused in the Vanraj Andekar case – as examples highlighting the rise in crime.

Referring to recent drug cases in Pune and the hooch tragedy, Sule said that these incidents were symbolic of a larger challenge facing the city. She argued that such cases indicate an alarming rise in criminal activities and require stronger intervention from law enforcement agencies.

“There appears to be a significant gap between official crime figures and the experiences of ordinary citizens. While statistics may suggest that crime is under control, why do so many residents continue to feel unsafe?” she questioned, adding that the situation indicates a need for better communication and trust-building between the police and the public.

Sule questioned the police administration’s position on law and order, and also that if crime was indeed under control, why had the police imposed restrictions on public gatherings. “Such prohibitory orders appear to contradict the claim that the crime situation is under control,” she said. However, she was quick to add that if anyone is deliberately spreading a false narrative to malign Pune’s image, the police should take appropriate action against such individuals.

Referring to the police commissioner’s remarks about prompt investigations and interventions that had saved lives during the ‘golden hours’ after these incidents, Sule appreciated the efforts of the force but stressed that policing should focus on preventing crime in the first place.

“While technological advancements are welcome, policing cannot rely solely on digital tools and surveillance systems. Greater police visibility on the streets and stronger ground-level enforcement are equally important for maintaining public confidence,” she said.

Addressing the controversy surrounding her earlier remarks, Sule clarified that her intention was not to undermine the police force or demoralise officers.

“My observations were aimed at identifying shortcomings in the system and encouraging corrective measures. As an elected representative, it is my responsibility to raise issues that affect public safety,” she said.

Sule concluded her letter by expressing hope that the Pune police will take more stringent and effective measures to restore citizens’ confidence in law enforcement. She said Pune has long been known as an educational and culturally vibrant city, and every effort should be made to ensure that residents continue to feel safe and secure.