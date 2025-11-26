Sule seeks SEC’s intervention, alleges candidates being forced to withdraw from local body poll fray

NCP (SP) national working president Supriya Sule has approached the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), alleging that nominees for the upcoming local body elections are being pressured to withdraw, paving the way for unopposed victories. Elections for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats are scheduled for December 2, while civic polls are expected in January 2026. (HT)

In a letter to State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare, Sule said a “disturbing pattern” has emerged in several municipal councils and nagar panchayats, where candidates are backing out after facing “pressure, threats and coercion.” She said such tactics erode democratic participation and warrant urgent investigation.

Sule’s intervention came shortly after state BJP president Ravindra Chavan claimed that 100 councillors from the ruling alliance had already been elected unopposed. Opposition parties have accused the BJP of using political influence, including pressure via law enforcement, to secure uncontested wins for relatives of senior leaders.

In her complaint, Sule invoked Maharashtra’s tradition of participatory democracy, noting how Yashwantrao Chavan encouraged grassroots elections to nurture new leadership. She said this legacy is now in jeopardy.

“The hunger for power has resulted in an increasing number of local body seats going uncontested,” she wrote, adding that the intimidation of candidates “is extremely serious and unacceptable in a democracy.”

Sule urged the SEC to ensure that the election environment remains free, fair and transparent. “Sadly, that does not appear to be the case at present. I have therefore conveyed my concerns to the State Election Commissioner,” she stated.