Sule slams Fadnavis for ‘rise’ in crimes against women, demands resignation

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Friday slammed deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, alleging that he has failed to ensure the safety of women in the state and demanded his resignation.

The Baramati MP termed the Bopdev Ghar gang-rape case as "horrible" and claimed the law and order situation in the state was deteriorating as crimes and atrocities against women have increased. Bopdev Ghat section falls under the Baramati Lok Sabha.

“The police force is the same, and it is good. But the problem lies with the Mantralaya, as one Porsche comes and knocks people down, the blood samples are swapped, and a drug dealer escapes from the hospital,” Sule said, referring to the Pune Porsche crash, in which two techies were killed in May this year.

“The gang-rape incident at Bopdev Ghar is horrible. I have taken information about it. However, these issues are not solved by taking information or conducting an encounter. I had so many expectations from Fadnavis. But when I see a poster of him wielding a gun, as a mother and citizen, I feel restless. Would you like it if a picture of your home minister holding a gun appears on a billboard with ‘Badlapura’ written on it? They should be ashamed of such posterbaazi,” the NCP (SP) leader said.

It is not the police but the leadership that is responsible for these incidents, she said, demanding the deputy chief minister’s resignation.

“I am seeking his resignation because action against any crime is not immediate,” Sule said.

She criticised the state home department for not taking any action to stop such incidents.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that there is a lot of anger among people dues to increasing atrocities on women.

“The government started the Ladki Behan Yojana to help women. Women are benefiting from this. On one hand, there is the Ladki Behan Yojana and on the other hand, there are atrocities on women. On one hand, there is an attempt to provide financial assistance to women through the Ladki Behan Yojana and on the other hand, there is a lot of anger among the people due to the increasing atrocities on women,” Pawar said.

