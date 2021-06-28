Sule-Mohol at war of words over PMC spending on garbage processing plants

A war of words has broken out between Member of Parliament (MP) Supriya Sule and Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol on Monday after Sule demanded an inquiry of the money spent on garbage processing plants.

Sule on Monday visited the Uruli Devachi and other garbage plants around city.

Sule said, “Every year, the PMC is spending ₹200 crore on garbage, but the problem is not being sorted out. Neither the issue is getting sorted at the garbage depot nor the garbage piling has stopped in the city. There is need for an audit of the money. If needed the ruling party can invite either CBI or ED (Enforcement Directorate). As it is, the ED is conducting an inquiry in every small thing, then this is the big issue and they should do inquiry here too.”

After Sule’s comment, Mohol issued a statement immediately and said, “As elections are ahead, Sule made the inquiry in garbage plants but it is the same NCP which is responsible for it. During their tenure, garbage plants got burned and shut down.”

Mayor said, “Deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar has been ruling in the city for the last many years. Sule is pointing out towards NCP’s failure as the garbage issue is lying as it is. During our last four and half year’s tenure, we started six new projects.”

Mohol said, “By inviting ED inquiry, it is good that she expressed confidence in this agency. She should have the same confidence in the ED for other ongoing inquiries in the state.”

NCP MLA Chetan Tupe said, “Why has the mayor got angry immediately after a demand for an audit? It is the taxpayers’ money. There should be audit and inquiry in it. Ideally, the mayor should support Sule’s demand as it is in the interest of citizens. If money getting spent and no result, something is going wrong. Ideally, mayor should take citizens’ side but indirectly he is supporting contractors. The tipping fee and transport fee got increased during the BJP tenure.”