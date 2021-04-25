Summer camps move online in pandemic-hit year

After examinations were called off this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, school-going children have begun attending their summer camps, online.

The children have been primarily restricted at home with engaging online activities such as drama, storytelling, speech competitions, and arts.

Many organisations are now solely dependent on the online structure due to the strict restrictions enforced by the Maharashtra government.

The Rangbhasha organisation in the city has been instrumental in training children in drama and theatre. As offline sessions are not possible in the current situation, special online courses have been designed.

“We have batches for the age groups of seven to 10 and 11-14 and there is a good response for the online sessions. We used to conduct in-person batches in the pre-Covid period, but it is not possible now. We are getting good responses from the Marathi families who are abroad. Now that the sessions are online, children from overseas are also able to join the batches,” said Amut Samak, founder, Rangbhasha.

The in-person touch and the field surely remain missing from the online sessions; however, the organisers are thoroughly planning the sessions to make them more interactive and productive.

“Just two days ago we conducted a session on the art of paper cutting. We were a little doubtful if children will be able to understand the instructions online, but it turned out very well. Children were enthusiastic to make items from paper. We have a series of sessions planned for them,” Harshada Pendharkar head, Bhintibaherchi Shala (School beyond walls)

“Some online sessions are fun. I loved the paper cutting session with my sister. Whatever I learned I taught it to other children in my building,” said Aditi Pande, a student who attended the online session.