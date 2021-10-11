Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Sunday crowds jam traffic around Dagdusheth, Tambadi Jogeshwari temples
pune news

Sunday crowds jam traffic around Dagdusheth, Tambadi Jogeshwari temples

A massive crowd was seen on Sunday outside the Dagdusheth Ganpati temple and at Tambadi Jogeshwari Devi temple in Pune
Shivaji road near the Dagdusheth temple was completely jammed with traffic on Sunday. A massive crowd was seen on Sunday outside the Dagdusheth Ganpati temple and at Tambadi Jogeshwari Devi temple in Pune. (RAHUL RAUT/HT)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 01:53 AM IST
By HTC

PUNE As the Navratri festival has religious places open for the public, mandals have kept celebrations simple this year.

Despite all this a massive crowd was seen on Sunday outside the Dagdusheth Ganpati temple and at Tambadi Jogeshwari Devi temple. As it was Sunday, people across the district came to take darshan of at the temples.

While there was no proper management of traffic, long queues of vehicles and traffic congestion was seen throughout the day on the Shivaji road. Adding to it were the roadside hawkers creating hurdles for pedestrian movement.

“I have come from Baramati to Pune city and one of my main reasons was to take darshan of Tamabdi Jogeshwari Devi as the Navratri festival is going on. After seeing the crowd outside the temple, I was bit afraid,” said Prashant Nikam a citizen.

While police bandobast was all around the temple, vehicles coming from Shaniwarwada were not allowed to go towards Tulshibaug market from the Rameshwar chowk on Shivaji road. This led to traffic jams all over the area during the evening peak hours.

