...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Sunetra Pawar flags PMC ward restructuring, writes to CM to seeks review

Taking note of the letter written on March 5, Fadnavis has this week sought a clarification from the municipal commissioner regarding the rationale behind the restructuring and its impact on citizens

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 03:40 am IST
By Abhay Khairnar
Advertisement

Deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar has objected to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) proposed restructuring of regional ward offices, flagging concerns over inconvenience to citizens and seeking a review of the decision in a letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The move comes amid political opposition to the changes. Nilesh Nikam, leader of Opposition in PMC, alleged that the restructuring was driven by political considerations. (HT)

In her communication, Pawar pointed out that the changes to long-standing ward boundaries could disrupt access to civic services, especially for residents in rapidly growing areas such as Wagholi, Kharadi, Dhanori and Kalas. She said that the existing ward structure has been in place for years and any alteration must prioritise administrative efficiency and public convenience.

Taking note of the letter written on March 5, Fadnavis has this week sought a clarification from the municipal commissioner regarding the rationale behind the restructuring and its impact on citizens.

The move comes amid political opposition to the changes. Nilesh Nikam, leader of Opposition in PMC, alleged that the restructuring was driven by political considerations. “We had raised objections earlier as well. The changes appear to be aimed at altering ward combinations to influence which party gets key posts in certain ward offices,” he said.

The issue has gained administrative and political traction, with the state government expected to seek a detailed explanation before any further implementation of the restructuring plan.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Sunetra Pawar flags PMC ward restructuring, writes to CM to seeks review
Home / Cities / Pune / Sunetra Pawar flags PMC ward restructuring, writes to CM to seeks review
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.