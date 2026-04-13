Pune: NCP chief and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar on Sunday said her performance should not be viewed through the prism of gender as she formally launched her campaign for the Baramati assembly bypoll.

Sunetra Pawar launches Baramati campaign, asks voters not to assess her work through gender lenses

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Continuing a long-standing family tradition, Pawar began her campaign with prayers at the Hanuman temple in Kanheri village, a ritual her late husband Ajit Pawar followed at the start of every election.

She acknowledged that there were initial doubts about whether she would be able to take on the responsibility, particularly as a woman. “With Ajitdada’s blessings and the support of Baramati’s people, I gathered the strength to take up this challenge,” she said after offering prayers at the temple.

Recalling the plane crash that claimed Ajit Pawar’s life, she said documents found scattered at the crash site reflected his dedication to work until his final moments. “We now have the responsibility to carry forward his legacy. For Ajitdada, public service was above all ideologies. He believed in delivering justice to everyone, irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Pawar also highlighted initiatives associated with her late husband, including the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides ₹1,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections. She said the scheme reflected his commitment to women’s welfare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawar also highlighted initiatives associated with her late husband, including the Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides ₹1,500 per month to women from economically weaker sections. She said the scheme reflected his commitment to women’s welfare. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Emphasising her political inheritance, Pawar said she belongs to a family that has played a key role in shaping policies for women, and reiterated that her work should stand on its own merit rather than be judged based on gender. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising her political inheritance, Pawar said she belongs to a family that has played a key role in shaping policies for women, and reiterated that her work should stand on its own merit rather than be judged based on gender. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also promised to continue and complete development projects initiated by Ajit Pawar, including addressing water scarcity in 33 villages of Baramati tehsil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also promised to continue and complete development projects initiated by Ajit Pawar, including addressing water scarcity in 33 villages of Baramati tehsil. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bypoll, scheduled for April 23, was necessitated by Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash earlier this year. He had represented Baramati for eight consecutive terms since 1991. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bypoll, scheduled for April 23, was necessitated by Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash earlier this year. He had represented Baramati for eight consecutive terms since 1991. {{/usCountry}}

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While there were efforts to make the election unopposed, the Congress withdrew its candidate on April 9, the last day for withdrawal of nominations. However, 22 Independent candidates remain in the fray against Sunetra Pawar.

Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

(With agency inputs)

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