Supply of Alphonso mangoes increases in Pune, rates slashed by 25 % ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

PUNE Due to unexpected early rains in the last few days, farmers from the Konkan belt have started sending mango stock to Pune Market Yard. In the last couple of days, over 10,000 boxes of mangoes have arrived at Gultekdi. Due to the increase in supply, prices of Alphonso mangoes have been reduced by at least 25 per cent.

Also, looking forward to the Akshaya Tritiya festival celebration (celebrated on May 3), when most people start eating mangoes, the sale of mangoes is on the rise.

As per Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Pune, the first box of Alphonso mangoes came to Pune Market Yard in January, and since then, the supply was less as compared to previous years. Till now the supply of mangoes from the Konkan region and other parts of the county was around 4,000 to 5,000 boxes in a week. While in the last one week, due to the rains in the Konkan belt, more than 10,000 boxes of Alphonso mangoes have arrived at Market Yard.

“There is a good amount of incoming of Alphonso mangoes stock coming to Pune Market Yard from last few days, and this is due to the impact of rains in last one week. This has resulted in a decrease in the rates of mangoes, and looking forward to the Akshaya Tritiya Muhurta, people are also buying mangoes in large quantities,” said Yuvraj Kanchi, a mango trader from Pune Market Yard, Gultekdi.

Currently, for Ratnagiri and Devgadh Alphonso mangoes the rates are down to between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000 for four to six dozen boxes as per the size of the fruit. While for the mangoes coming from southern states like Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu the rates are around ₹600 to ₹1,000 per dozen.