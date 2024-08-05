Supporters put up banners of new party as BJP’s Harshvardhan Patil alleges targeting by alliance members

Supporters of former minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshvardhan Patil have put out banners across Inadapur of new outfit – Indapur Vikas Aghadi – amid allegations by Patil that he is being targeted by members of ruling alliance partner. Without naming anyone, Patil lamented the recurring attempts to isolate him politically. (Hindustan Times)

“Whether we are in an alliance or the grand coalition, I am consistently targeted,” said Patil.

Without naming anyone, Patil lamented the recurring attempts to isolate him politically. “We do not engage in bullying or use offensive language. Despite working hard during the Lok Sabha elections, efforts are made to undermine me as elections approach,” he said.

He further alleged that various conspiracies are being hatched against him, including attempts to ban him from public gatherings in villages.

Meanwhile, supporters of Patil have already started campaigning with banners promoting his candidacy as an independent, reflecting their dissatisfaction with the current political scenario. Patil has a history of successfully contesting elections as an independent in 1995, 1999, and 2004.

The ongoing tension between Patil and NCP leader Datta Bharne was seen previously during recently held Lok Sabha polls when BJP leader had alleged about his “selective targeting”

Local observers say that BJP leader’s rant is mainly because NCP chief Ajit Pawar, a longstanding political rival of Patil, is unlikely to concede the Indapur seat to BJP, as he did in 2019.

Patil’s supporters suspect that Pawar might once again pose obstacles to Patil’s political ambitions, which led them to consider forming a new party as a strategic move.

The political rivalry between Patil and Pawar has been intense, with Patil leaving the Congress in 2019 due to Pawar’s influence.

With Patil’s supporters rallying behind him, the political landscape in Indapur is set for a potential showdown as both leaders vie for control.