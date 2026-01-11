Supriya Sule alleges even her residence in Modibaug doesn’t get regular water supply

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to provide an adequate drinking water supply to Pune, alleging that even her residence in Shivajinagar depends on water tankers. Sule and senior leader Sharad Pawar had earlier stayed at Modibaug, located near the Agriculture College in Shivajinagar. (FILE PHOTO)

Sule said the BJP-led civic administration had failed to implement the 24x7 water supply project. “Despite living in Shivajinagar, my residence at Modibaug still depends on water tankers. Tankers come here every day,” she said.

Sule and senior leader Sharad Pawar had earlier stayed at Modibaug, located near the Agriculture College in Shivajinagar.

Sule, along with Ajit Pawar, also blamed the BJP for what they described as the rise of a tanker mafia in the city. “The tanker business has increased in Pune, and it is being run by these people,” she alleged.

Responding to a question about NCP (SP) MLA Bapu Pathare’s alleged links to the tanker business, Ajit Pawar said, “He may be physically with us, but politically he is with the BJP. His son and relatives are contesting the municipal elections from the BJP.”

Asked about her limited presence in the campaign, Sule said she had been actively campaigning and asked the media to track her engagements on social media.