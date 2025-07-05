Supriya Sule demands dedicated authority for Hinjewadi IT hub

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Friday wrote to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking immediate intervention and a dedicated governance structure for the Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park (RGIP) in the Hinjewadi-Maan-Marunji region. She highlighted serious civic issues in the area, which is home to more than 300 IT companies and over 3 lakh professionals. The letter comes after Sule met with IT employees and toured the IT park, including housing complexes. (HT FILE)

The letter comes after Sule met with IT employees and toured the IT park, including housing complexes. She also met with local villagers. The IT employees submitted the petition that they had filed on the Change.org portal, which has till now received over 26,500 signatures.

The MP was accompanied by officials from the traffic department, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), to address on-ground issues and provide resolutions.

In her letter, Sule proposed the setting up of a dedicated governing body for Hinjewadi, Maan, Marunji, and surrounding urbanising villages like Jambhe, Gahunje, Lavale, Nande, Pirangut and Bhukum. She suggested forming a ‘Special City Development Authority’ or an ‘Industrial Township Authority’ for the area to ensure planned growth, funding, and effective delivery of services.

She highlighted that the area contributes significantly to Maharashtra’s economy, with RGIP being one of the largest software export zones in the state. According to the 2024 STPI (Software Technology Parks of India) report, Pune’s annual software exports total ₹1.05 lakh crore, a major share of which comes from Hinjewadi alone. STPI is an autonomous society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that promotes the IT industry and startup ecosystem in India.

Sule pointed out that despite PMRDA rules mandating 135 litre per capita daily (LPCD) water supply since 2018, no secure source has been arranged till now. “Residents are forced to depend on tankers and borewells. However, construction approvals continue despite the lack of water infrastructure,” she said.

The letter also stated that flooding during monsoon, due to unplanned construction and blocked natural streams, is another major concern as roads and homes get damaged.

“MP Sule had arranged a meeting at the Gram Panchayat office, where the residents of Hinjewadi discussed several issues, including drainage, traffic, waste management, school bus services, and traffic management. She proposed to hold monthly meetings until the issues are resolved and a satisfactory outcome is achieved,” said an IT employee, who is a resident of Hinjewadi.

In response to Sule’s letter, PMRDA officials stated that they have already started working on planned interventions to address civic issues in the Hinjewadi IT Park. The PMRDA and MIDC have given stop work notices to over nine projects for unauthorised constructions and not maintaining the natural nullah.

PMRDA commissioner Yogesh Mhase, said, “Debris has been removed from the Pandavnagar area of Hinjewadi Phase II. All agencies, including Gram Panchayats and developers have been asked to open the natural nullahs which have been blocked. Reinstatement of roads and pavements have also been done. An immediate meeting will be held for land acquisition for highway-130 and road widening to reduce traffic congestion. After land is handed over, the MIDC will develop the road.”

MIDC officials said that they have already started maintenance of the stormwater drainage system. “We laid new cross drainage pipes to the Bank of Maharashtra and a longitudinal drain will be laid connecting nullahs. Also, a consultant has been appointed to study stormwater collection and disposal systems,” said an official.