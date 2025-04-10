Menu Explore
Supriya Sule stages protest seeking repair of Baneshwar road

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2025 05:48 AM IST

Baramati MP Supriya Sule protests for repair of a 1.5 km road at Baneshwar, citing poor condition and neglect by administration despite previous requests.

Baramati MP and NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday, demanding that a 1.5 km stretch of road at Baneshwar in Baramati be repaired. Sule, along with a group of locals from Shree Kshetra Baneshwar village, sat outside the Pune district collector’s office. The protest was continuing in the afternoon. The 1.5-km stretch between Nasrapur to Baneshwar temple in Bhor tehsil of the district was in extremely poor condition but the administration was not heeding the demand for its repair, she told reporters.

Fed up of making request to the administration again and again, we decided to stage a protest, Sule said. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)
Fed up of making request to the administration again and again, we decided to stage a protest, Sule said. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

“We are not demanding a new road. We are only demanding that the existing road leading to the temple be repaired as it is ridden with potholes,” said Sule.

Despite repeated follow-up for concretisation of the stretch, no action was taken, she claimed.

“Fed up of making request to the administration again and again, we decided to stage a protest here,” said Sule.

Road development works of 900 crore have been reportedly proposed in the area, she said, adding, “We welcome that. As the works will take two to three years, our request is to at least fill up the potholes.” (With agency inputs)

