Dengue hospitalisations on the rise in Pune city

PUNE The city hospitals have witnessed a surge in the number of dengue patients. The number of hospitalised due to dengue patients have also significantly increased in city private hospitals. However, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not reported even a single dengue case in August. PMC workers will carry out fumigation drive across the city to mitigate dengue effect. (HT )

Continuous rains in the past and cloudy weather have increased the mosquito population and mainly rainwater remaining stagnant is playing a perfect host for dengue-spreading mosquitoes to breed.

Most of the patients prefer private hospitals and clinics rather than government hospitals, said doctors.

Dr HK Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital, informed the surge is witnessed in both indoor and OPD patients. “We currently have ten patients admitted for dengue infection. All these patients tested positive during the Elisa-IgM test. Patients only with severe symptoms are admitted to the hospital. Also, a significant number of dengue patients are taking treatment on an OPD basis,” said, Dr Sale.

As per PMC criteria for reporting dengue cases, only the infections reported positive through the Elisa-IgM test are considered confirmed dengue cases, whereas those reported positive by the NS1 test are not considered confirmed cases by the civic body.

Dr Rhea Punjabi, medical superintendent of Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital, said, only the patients with low platelets count and severe complications are admitted at the hospital. Currently, there are eleven dengue patients admitted to the hospital and 13 patients are taking treatment for dengue on an OPD basis.

“The surge in dengue cases has been witnessed in the past week. We are reporting all positive cases to PMC,” she said.

Dr Abhijit Lodha, physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, said, they have observed an increase in patients with reinfection of dengue. Every day around three to four patients are diagnosed with dengue.

“The patients are initially tested with the NS-1 antigen test and later with the antibody test like IgM and IgG. Currently, we have ten patients admitted at the hospital for dengue virus,” he said.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, “PMC is conducting vector-borne disease surveillance in the entire Pune city. We urge citizens to keep their surroundings clean, prevent water stagnation and keep water storage spots properly covered to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and transmission of dengue.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON