Surge in Pune Metro ridership following PMPML fare hike as commuters opt for cheaper & faster travel

After the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) recently raised bus fares beginning June 1, thousands of daily commuters have switched to the Pune Metro, citing affordability, speed and comfort, leading to a noticeable surge in metro ridership. The daily ridership has grown by an average of over 16,000 passengers, amounting to a total of over 1.13 lakh additional commuters using the Pune Metro this month. (HT)

According to official data, Pune Metro has recorded an 11% increase in footfalls during the first 16 days of June as compared to the first 16 days of May this year. The daily ridership has grown by an average of over 16,000 passengers, amounting to a total of over 1.13 lakh additional commuters using the Pune Metro this month.

Transport experts note that the shift from buses to the metro marks a significant change in commuter preferences, particularly on routes where the difference in fares is substantial. For example, a PMPML bus ride from Pimpri to Ramwadi now costs ₹50 whereas the same journey via metro costs ₹35. Similarly, metro travel between Pimpri and Swargate is now ₹10 cheaper than that by bus.

Vaishali More, a Hinjewadi-based office worker, said, “I used to travel by PMPML buses every day but the recent fare hike has made it unaffordable. With the metro, not only is the fare lower, but the ride is faster and more comfortable. I reach work on time without the stress of traffic or overcrowded buses.”

Apart from lower ticket prices, several commuters are also drawn to the metro’s air-conditioned coaches, punctuality and smoother travel experience — a stark contrast to the frequent delays, congested roads, and overcrowding associated with PMPML buses.

Meanwhile, PMPML officials have refuted the claim that the fare hike is the sole reason for declining bus ridership. N Garade, traffic planner at PMPML, said, “We cannot directly link the decrease in PMPML ridership to fare hikes.”

Echoing the sentiment, Hemant Sonawane, director of administration and public relations at PMPML, said, “Metro ridership is definitely increasing, but attributing it entirely to our fare revision would be inaccurate. Factors like the onset of the monsoon and reopening of colleges are also contributing.”

PMPML revised its fare structure citing mounting operational losses. The authority discontinued old passes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, introducing new weekly passes priced at ₹70 and ₹150. Monthly pass rates were also increased, further impacting regular passengers.