Surge in traffic violation cases in Pune, app logs 4,071 complaints in 40 days

Pune: The Pune City Traffic Police have recorded a sharp increase in traffic violations reported through the Public Traffic Police (PTP) mobile application, with 4,071 complaints filed between June 13 and July 22, 2025. Since its launch on iOS and Android platforms, the app has seen a surge in usage with citizens actively reporting offences such as illegal parking, triple-seat riding, using mobile phones while driving, wrong-side driving, and entry of heavy vehicles in restricted zones. Pune, India - July 21, 2017:Traffic Jam at Wakkad bridge to Shivaji chowk Hinjewadi IT Park in Pune, India, on Friday, July 21, 2017. (HT PHOTO)

According to the latest data, of total complaints received till July 22, 3,101 challans were successfully issued wherein 930 complaints were rejected and 40 cases are currently under process. June alone saw 1,319 cases with 951 challans generated and 368 complaints rejected. In July, the daily data reveals a consistent number of reports, peaking on July 22 with 218 complaints (143 challans, 35 rejections, 40 in process) and July 12 with 181 complaints and 148 challans issued. The digital drive has shown exceptional efficiency with over 76% of complaints resulting in challans while only 22% were rejected.

The Public Traffic Police (PTP) App allows Pune residents to report traffic violations directly through their smartphones. The reports are reviewed by traffic authorities and if found valid challans are generated digitally. The overall rejection rate across the reporting period stands at approximately 23%, with most rejections attributed to insufficient evidence or blurred visuals submitted by users.

The app launched to empower citizens to report traffic violations in real-time, continues to be an essential tool in enhancing road safety and enforcing traffic discipline. According to additional police commissioner Manoj Patil, the increase in reporting indicates rising civic engagement and awareness about traffic rules.

“We are actively encouraging more citizens to continue using the app responsibly. The more eyes on the road, the better our enforcement can be. The traffic department is also reviewing patterns to improve its enforcement strategy and may consider expanding the app’s capabilities based on citizen feedback,” he said.

To improve traffic regulation and boost public involvement, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar unveiled the “PTP TrafficCop” mobile application at Vidhan Bhavan on June 14. Designed by the Pune city police, the app empowers citizens to actively participate in traffic management by enabling them to report traffic violations and road-related issues instantly through their smartphones.

The app enables responsible citizens with no pending traffic challans to capture and submit photos or videos of traffic violations directly through smartphones. Each submission is reviewed by the traffic department within 48 hours and if verified, an e-challan is issued to the offender. The identity of the complainant remains confidential.

In addition to reporting traffic violations, the app also allows users to flag road-related issues such as potholes, accidents, waterlogging, oil spills, fallen trees, and abandoned vehicles. These reports are routed to the municipal departments helping authorities respond more swiftly and effectively to public safety and infrastructure concerns.