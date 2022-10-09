Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin takes charge as Pune AFMC director

Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin, took over as the Director and Commandant of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) Pune, the defence release stated on Friday.

A graduate of the AFMC, Vice Admiral Sarin was commissioned in Armed Forces Medical Services on December 26, 1985. She has the distinction of having completed two post graduate degrees, in Radiodiagnosis from AFMC Pune and Radiation Oncology from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. In addition, she has been trained in Gamma Knife Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh.

During a career spanning 37 years, the Flag Officer has held prestigious academic and administrative appointments including Professor & HoD Radiation Oncology Army Hospital R&R Delhi and Command Hospital / AFMC Pune, Senior Registrar (Medical Superintendent) INHS Asvini Mumbai, Commanding Officer INHS Asvini, Mumbai, Command Medical Officer, Southern Naval Command Kochi and Command Medical Officer, Western Naval Command Mumbai. For her distinguished career, she has been awarded Chief of Naval Staff Commendation in 2001, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation in 2013, Chief of Army Staff Commendation in 2017 and Vishisht Seva Medal in 2021.