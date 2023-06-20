Suspect changing location: Police on Darshana murder case

Pune: The Pune rural police investigating the murder of 26-year-old Darshana Pawar said that the suspect is changing his location as per the mobile location making it difficult to trace him.

According to the FIR filed by the police on Monday, Darshana along with her friend Rahul went for trekking after a felicitation event organised by a private coaching institute in Pune on June 9. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The police have identified a suspect, Rahul Handore, two days after the decomposed body of Darshana was found at the foothills of Rajgad Fort.

According to the FIR filed by the police on Monday, Darshana along with her friend Rahul went for trekking after a felicitation event organised by a private coaching institute in Pune on June 9. Her father lodged a missing complaint with the Sinhgad Road police station on June 12.

Manoj Pawar, assistant police inspector and investigating officer in the case, said, “We have lodged an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons. The probe is on. The body bore marks on the head and body as per the initial post-mortem report, it is a case of murder.”

