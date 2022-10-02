Suzlon Energy chairman Tulsi Tanti passes away

Suzlon Energy Ltd founder, chairman and managing director Tulsi Tanti passed away on the night of October 1, following a cardiac arrest. Tanti, 64, who was also the chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association, was on his way to Pune from Ahmedabad when he suffered a cardiac arrest, a company official said.

He is survived by his daughter Nidhi and son Pranav. Tanti was responsible for revolutionising the concept of renewable energy in India with his insight, commercial acumen, and hard work.

The official said Tanti was on his way home in Pune after holding a series of meetings in Ahmedabad regarding the rights issue.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “With profound sadness, we inform you of the untimely demise of Tulsi R Tanti, the founder, chairman & managing director, and one of the promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited on October 1, 2022. Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day.” In this difficult time, the company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Tanti’s legacy forward and realise his vision for the firm, it added. Suzlon Energy is in the process of raising ₹1,200 crore through a rights issue

In his condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Shri Tulsi Tanti was a pioneering business leader who contributed to India’s economic progress and strengthened our nation’s efforts to further sustainable development. Pained by his untimely demise. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Tanti spearheaded the wind revolution in India with the founding of Suzlon Energy in 1995. He envisioned the opportunity in the Indian renewable energy industry at a time when the global wind energy market was dominated by international players and characterized by expensive and complicated technologies that were largely unviable for traditional businesses.

Instituting a new business model, he conceptualised the end-to-end solution to create realistic avenues for businesses to ‘Go Green and thus emerged as a strategic partner in developing sustainable businesses.

He has often being credited for bringing renewable energy on the agenda of the nation.

In March 2006, Suzlon was ranked fifth globally as a manufacturer of wind turbines and had a 50% share of the Indian market. The company is engaged in two prominent businesses — manufacturing wind turbine generators and providing operations and maintenance services.

