Swachh Survekshan 2024-25: Pimpri-Chinchwad named cleanest city in Maharashtra

Pimpri-Chinchwad is declared cleanest city in Maharashtra and seventh in India among million-plus cities in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. The twin city retained two certifications – 7-Star Garbage Free City and Water Plus status – given by the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA). It was ranked third in state and 13th nationally in the survey carried last year. The city once again earned the Water Plus certification, reflecting its 100% compliance with wastewater management and other efforts. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. Union minister Manohar Lal and Minister of State (MoS), ministry of housing and urban affairs, Tokhan Sahu attended the event. This year’s survey, the ninth edition of Swachh Survekshan, covered more than 4,500 cities and recorded participation from over 14 crore citizens.

Pimpri-Chinchwad scored 11,782 points and outperformed Pune, ranked eighth with 11,653 points, and Thane, which stood at 15th place with 10,836 points. The top position in the category in the country was held by Ahmedabad, followed by Bhopal and Lucknow. Civic officials said retention of 7-Star Garbage Free City status was result of implementation of scientific solid waste processing at the source and decentralised waste treatment across all wards. Door-to-door segregated collection, composting units, recycling plants, and biogas facilities contributed to the milestone.

The city once again earned the Water Plus certification, reflecting its 100% compliance with wastewater management and other efforts.

Shekhar Singh, Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner, said, “The recognition is proof to Pimpri-Chinchwad’s sustained and inclusive efforts.”

Vijaykumar Khorate, additional PCMC commissioner, said, “Our next focus will be on zero waste policies, sustainable sanitation, water reuse, and building an environmentally responsible urban ecosystem.”

Sachin Pawar, deputy commissioner (health), said, “We are determined to work harder and aim to bring Pimpri-Chinchwad to the top national position in the next survey.”