Swargate police arrest duo for assaulting couple

The Swargate police have arrested Javed Rahman Khan (34) and Arbaz Afzal Pathan (23), both residents of Kasewadi in Bhavani peth on charges of physically assaulting a husband and passing lewd comments at his wife who were scheduled to take a bus to Mumbai at 6am on Thursday near Swargate bus stand.

The duo was arrested based on CCTV footage and are currently in police custody. assistant police inspector Shabnam Shaikh investigating officer in the case said that duo accosted the couple near hotel Natraj where they were taking a bus to Naigaon Mumbai for a marriage related function.

The duo came there and passed comments against the woman and when objected assaulted the husband and smashed his head with a stone due to which he sustained injuries. Later, they fled from the spot after molesting the woman.

API Shaikh said, “Based on the CCTV footage, we tracked the culprits and arrested them. They are criminals on record and are known to have committed similar type of offences during earlier too. The couple was travelling to Mumbai and an argument broke out between them when the accused passed comments against his wife. They forcibly robbed him of his mobile phone estimated to be worth ₹15,000.”

Pankaj Kasbe (26), a resident of Mhasoba Chowk in Dattawadi, a photographer by profession lodged a complaint in this regard.

The duo has been booked under IPC 394 (voluntary causing hurt while committing in robbery) 504 (intentional insult or provocation) and 34 (Common intention).