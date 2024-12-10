Swargate police arrest man for mobile theft at bus stand 

The Swargate Police on Monday arrested a man involved in the theft of mobile phones from the Swargate ST Bus Stand. The accused has been identified as Pratik Vijay Mane 24, a resident of Manjari, originally hailing from Solapur district. The accused is an on-record criminal and was earlier externed by the Hadapsar police for two years. During further investigation, it was revealed that the accused along with his friend Karan Ghadge from Manjari used to target passengers from Swargate ST Bus Stand and used to sell these mobile phones in the market. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

During an investigation of a mobile theft case reported at Swargate ST Bus Stand last week, police havaldar Sujay Pawar, Harshal Shinde and Feroz Sheikh received information about a suspicious man who was present at the Katraj PMPML Bus stop area.

On Monday, a team of Swargate police rushed to the spot and arrested Mane. During his search operation, police recovered three mobile phones. During further investigation, it was revealed that the accused along with his friend Karan Ghadge from Manjari used to target passengers from Swargate ST Bus Stand and used to sell these mobile phones in the market. Police said they have recovered six mobile phones worth ₹1,50,000.

According to police, the man was targeting mobile phones from unsuspecting commuters, taking advantage of crowded conditions at the bus stand.