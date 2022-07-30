Swine flu rears its head again, 78 cases, 6 deaths in Pune

Swine flu cases in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits have increased from five cases on July 11 to 73 cases between July 11 and July 28, as per data furnished by the Health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The total tally of swine flu cases in PMC limits is now 78. In July, there were two deaths due to swine flu. Total deaths from January till July 30 is six.

Swine flu infection or H1N1 influenza is primarily found in pigs. The symptoms include fever, lethargy, sneezing, coughing, difficulty in breathing and a decreased appetite.

Since January, PMC has screened 6,791 suspected patients, 3,263 patients were given tamiflu and their swab samples were sent for testing. Out of these, 78 have tested positive. Six of them have succumbed to the infection and others were discharged from hospital after recovery.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant chief of health department at the PMC said that there is a rise in cases of swine flu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are monitoring the cases of swine flu. Doctors are screening and testing patients for it. Five deaths are reported due to swine flu in the city. All these patients are from PMC limits alone,” said Dr Wavare.

The state health department is also monitoring the rising cases of swine flu across Maharashtra. Till July 22, state health department noted that there have been at least 143 cases of swine flu across Maharashtra.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said,“Majority cases of swine flu are from Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, Nagpur and Palghar. We are closely monitoring the situation in all districts. Over seven deaths are reported from Maharashtra so far. We have enhanced surveillance and prevention and control measures are being implemented.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}