Synthetic track at PCMC ground damaged four days after renovation

PUNE The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) came under heavy criticism after a newly laid synthetic track at the Sant Dnyaneshwar Sports Complex in Bhosari- Indrayani Nagar area got damaged just after a few days of renovation. However, officials claimed the track seemed to be vandalised as there was no compromise in the quality during the renovation work. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The track was under renovation for eight months and reopened on March 16. However, officials claimed the track seemed to be vandalised as there was no compromise in the quality during the renovation work.

The renovation work was done at a cost of ₹4 crore which included—synthetic track, lawn tennis courts, and lawns within the sports complex.

Following the news about damage to the track the PCMC officials on Tuesday visited the sports complex. It has been decided to keep the track closed for the next couple of weeks, they said.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner of PCMC, said, the track has been closed and a third party has been appointed to conduct the inspection.

“Now the doubts have been raised and we have decided to involve the Maharashtra Athletic Federation (MAF). If there is any quality compromise the action will be taken against the contractor. The repair work will be done after which the track will be open,” he said.

The damaged track, measuring 8x400 meters, is a crucial facility for athletes in the twin city area, who had already faced challenges due to its closure during the renovation period.

The current CCTV cameras installed within the sports complex are positioned too far from the track and catch the footage of the track or keep surveillance, said officials.