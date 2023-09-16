Take steps to curb pollution in Pune: Gadkari

Pune: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has appealed to stakeholders to take measures to curb pollution in Pune, like New Delhi and Mumbai.

Gadkari announced that his ministry will start flyover projects in Pune with an investment of ₹ 55,000 crore in three months. (HT PHOTO)

Addressing the 40th annual general meeting of real estate developers body Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai) Pune Metro, Gadkari urged the industry to reduce construction costs to make homes affordable for common citizens.

He highlighted the need for decentralisation from smart cities to smart villages with an efficient road network.

Maharashtra minister for higher education and Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil, Credai Pune Metro president Ranjit Naiknavare, Credai national president Boman Irani, Credai Pune Metro vice-president Aditya Javdekar, Credai Pune Metro convenor PR Kapil Gandhi and others were present.

‘It is important to think about the idea of ‘new Pune’ with good road connectivity and reduced pressure on city infrastructure,” he said.

