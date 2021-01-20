Talegaon: MIDC to build township in a 6,000 acre industrial facility
The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is set to build a residential township as part of developing a huge industrial facility spanned over 6,000 acres for hardware production in Talegaon Phase IV.
In this project, a 60:40 ratio will be applied to build support facilities for the residence, informed MIDC officials. A total of 2,000 acres will be reserved for residential township and the rest 4,000 acres will be used to develop industrial facilities.
This facility, along the backwaters of Andra dam in Maval near Pune, is named Talegaon Electronic and Engineering City (TEEC). It is termed as the first electronic park in the state by MIDC officials.
The industrial facility is intended for hardware production industries with zero pollution. The most outstanding feature of this project is that MIDC has differed from its usual 80:20 ratio space for the industrial and residential areas.
“Usually in an industrial facility, 80 percent space is given to the industry and 20 percent is kept for supporting facilities including residence and other recreational facilities. In this project, we are going to give 40 percent space for support facilities. So, in this project residential area and support facilities will be on almost 2,000 acres. This step has been taken to reduce the additional burden on Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. The residential area will also have world-class facilities,” said Avinash Hadgal, regional officer of MIDC.
This facility is to be constructed in Ambale, Nigade, Pavlewadi and Kalhat in Maval Taluka. According to an MIDC official, the process of land acquisition has almost been completed. TEEC is going to have convenient access from Pune and from Mumbai as well. It will have a water supply from Andra dam and will be developed into a self-sufficient township.
“It will have a world-class support system of schools, grounds, theatres, and an international university. Our goal is that maximum people working in the industries in this phase should live here. Residential priority will be given to what we call suitable personalities. The workers, executives in this industry will be given priority,” said Avinash Hadgal.
The e-tender has been floated under the international competitive bidding process for the consultancy companies to prepare a detailed master plan and preliminary design report for roads and services for TEEC.
The last date to submit the online tender is January 20, 2021. The consultancies must have minimum experience in planning such projects to apply for this tender.
From the industries in TEES, 2,00,000 jobs are expected to be created in the course of time.
