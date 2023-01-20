Tanzanian arrested for possessing cocaine in Pune

Pune: The anti-narcotics cell (Unit I) of Pune Crime Branch on Thursday raided the premises of a residential society located in Kondhwa Police Station area and arrested a Tanzanian national and his associate for possessing over 36 gms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of ₹7.58 lakh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused have been identified as Beka Hamis Fousi (46) and his co–accused Arshad Ahmad Iqbal Khan (42). The duo has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad said that the main accused was released on bail recently and there was information that he had become active in peddling drugs. “Based on tip-off, we raided the premises and arrested the two accused,” he said.