Taps run dry in Jambhulwadi area since four days

Pune: Nearly 1,000 residents of Jambhulwadi and some parts of Katraj have been facing water crisis since last four days as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has failed to provide regular supply.

The citizens are left depending on costly water tankers for their daily needs.

Resident Jagdish More said, “We are forced to visit our relative’s house in Bharati Vidyapeeth area to fetch water for our requirements since past four days.”

Another resident Tushar Joshi said, “The water crisis has disrupted our daily activities, including office and school routine. We also have to pay extra to avail water tanker facility, but the tankers arrive late aggravating the problem further.”

Resident Vaishali Patil said, “I am forced to apply for leave from my private job because of water shortage. At least the authorities should give prior information or cause of water disruption.”

A PMC water department official on condition of anonymity said on Saturday that water supply is disrupted in the area due to an electric motor related fault and will be resolved in 24 hours.