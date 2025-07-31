Technical glitch hits submission of property title change docus online

Despite the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) making it mandatory to upload documents online for property title changes, many citizens are struggling as technical glitches prevent them from completing the process on the property tax department’s website. As a result, regional ward offices stopped accepting physical submissions, leaving many citizens unable to complete the process due to website-related issues. (HT)

Avinash Sakpal, head, PMC Property Tax Department, said, “Some citizens are facing difficulties in uploading documents for title change. Earlier, we were instructed to keep the process strictly online, but I issued a new circular last week directing officials to also accept physical documents if citizens are unable to upload them. Both online and offline modes is available now.”

Since June this year, PMC had made it compulsory to submit documents online for title change requests. As a result, regional ward offices stopped accepting physical submissions, leaving many citizens unable to complete the process due to website-related issues.

Typically, after purchasing a resale property, new owners are required to apply for a title change by submitting the sale agreement and supporting documents. Given Pune’s large resale property market, the number of title change applications is significant.

Jayashree Patil, a resident, said, “I’ve been visiting the Dhankawdi-Sahakarnagar ward office since April. At first, they told me to come back next month as staff were busy distributing tax bills. In June, they informed me that I could only apply online. My son, who works in an IT company, tried several times to upload the documents, but the site wouldn’t work. When I asked the staff, they said they couldn’t accept physical documents.”

Another resident, Ramesh Satpute, shared a similar experience. “I bought a resale flat and didn’t apply for the title change immediately. Later, when I visited the office, some people told me they could do it for ₹2,000. But I’m retired and wanted to do it myself. In May, the office refused to accept my documents. Suddenly, the system went fully online. Now I can’t upload the documents and have no choice but to hire an agent. Ironically, even with the online system, we still need to visit the PMC office to submit hard copies. So, what’s the point of calling it an online process?”