Teen dies by suicide after alleged stalking by classmate

A 17-year-old girl died by suicide after repetitive stalking from her classmate, said officials on Saturday.

According to police officials, an accidental death report was registered earlier, however, after further investigation, it was revealed that a 17-year-old classmate of the girl was repeatedly stalking her, which led her to take the extreme step on October 10.

MS Pathak assistant police inspector at Chandannagar police station, said that the two minors were friends. However, the girl did not like his behaviour and parted ways in July 2022. However, the boy would stalk her and follow her from college to tuition classes. Even after the girl repeatedly told him to back-off, the boy continued to stalk her.

As per the complaint filed by her father, Vimantal police have registered a case under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and API Pathak is investigating the case further.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com