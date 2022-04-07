Teen molested by two intruders in Hinjewadi

PUNE An 18-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two unidentified men who barged into her house in Pune and burned her hand with a hot frying pan and smouldered her shoulder with cigarette buds, when she tried to resist them on Tuesday, said police.

The victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Hinjewadi police station Thursday morning.

According to the police, the victim hails from Akola district and was staying in Hinjewadi. The incident took place on Tuesday at 3 pm. The two men around 25 years of age, entered her house saying they wanted a water can kept inside

One of the accused grabbed her to which she reacted sharply and pushed him away. The accused threatened her with dire consequences and molested her. One of the intruders allegedly tried to undress her and kiss her, according to the complaint. The woman somehow managed to flee from the spot and informed the police, the FIR stated.

The Hinjewadi police in its official release stated that teams have been formed to locate and nab the accused based of the narration given by the victim. Also, sketches will be prepared for circulation for early detection of the case.

The police booked the two unidentified accused under sections 354, 326, 323, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).