Teen molested by two intruders in Hinjewadi
PUNE An 18-year-old woman was allegedly molested by two unidentified men who barged into her house in Pune and burned her hand with a hot frying pan and smouldered her shoulder with cigarette buds, when she tried to resist them on Tuesday, said police.
The victim lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Hinjewadi police station Thursday morning.
According to the police, the victim hails from Akola district and was staying in Hinjewadi. The incident took place on Tuesday at 3 pm. The two men around 25 years of age, entered her house saying they wanted a water can kept inside
One of the accused grabbed her to which she reacted sharply and pushed him away. The accused threatened her with dire consequences and molested her. One of the intruders allegedly tried to undress her and kiss her, according to the complaint. The woman somehow managed to flee from the spot and informed the police, the FIR stated.
The Hinjewadi police in its official release stated that teams have been formed to locate and nab the accused based of the narration given by the victim. Also, sketches will be prepared for circulation for early detection of the case.
The police booked the two unidentified accused under sections 354, 326, 323, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
-
New location of biogas plant at Noida Sector 123 angers residents
After residents protested against the setting up of an automatic compressed biogas plant in Sector 123, the Noida authority announced that they might shift the plant to another location that was supposed to be the site for a sewage treatment plant. The only difference is that while the previous site was less than 200 metres from the residential area, it is now about 500 metres away.
-
Two killed in road accident on Pune-Solapur highway
PUNE Two youths were killed in a road accident on Pune-Solapur highway on Thursday. The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Srikshetra Theur Gram Panchayat on Thursday at around 2 pm on the highway. The deceased have been identified as Laxman Sonde ( 22), a resident of Kolwadi in Haveli and Avinash Suresh Pawar (20), a resident of Bhadale vasti in Haveli. According to the Loni Kalbhor police, Sonde was killed on the spot.
-
Work at Noida airport site to be expedited as development plan gets approval
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) approved the Noida international airport's development plan, officials said Thursday, paving the way for work to be accelerated at the site. According to officials, the development plan was approved at the Noida International Airport Limited's board meeting that was held in Lucknow on Wednesday and was attended by Yeida's chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh, who has additional charge as CEO of NIAL, and other top officials.
-
Fire rages on for 12 hours at Moshi garbage depot, residents concerned about air quality
PUNE A major fire broke at Moshi garbage depot at 5 pm on Wednesday and continued to rage on till Thursday morning, said officials. Five fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames. Located off the Pune Nashik Highway, the Moshi garbage depot is the landfill site for the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Most of this garbage is mixed waste. A waste-to-energy facility is supposed to come up at the site.
-
Sex racket running at Baner spa busted, 3 women rescued
PUNE The social security cell of the Pune city police crime branch has busted a sex racket operational under the garb of massage and spa centre in Baner. The social security cell has rescued three women and arrested four persons including the owner and manager of a massage centre. Acting on a tip off about prostitution racket, the police sent a decoy customer to the Divine Spa Centre in Baner.
