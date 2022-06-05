Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Teen offered sedative-laced cold drink, raped; one held in Pune

PUNE The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly raping a teenager whom he had befriended on social media
Published on Jun 05, 2022 05:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police on Saturday arrested a youth for allegedly raping a teenager whom he had befriended on social media. The youth has been accused of lacing her cold drink with a sedative before sexually assaulting her.

The incident took place in November 2018.

The accused also threatened the victim to upload the video on the internet if she informed about the incident to her parents and kept blackmailing and sexually abusing her against her wishes between March 2018 and April 22, 2022.

He was produced before the court of Judge JN Raje, who remanded him to police custody till June 6.

