Teens decomposed body found from ventilation duct of Khadakwasla building

PUNE The Haveli police found a teenager’s decomposed body from the ventilation duct of Chintamani Heights building in Khadakwasla.

The deceased has been identified as Heena Shabbir Pathan (15), a Class 10 student, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A family who resides on the first floor of the building complained of a foul smell coming from the lobby. On further inquiry, the body was found in the duct of the building. They immediately alerted the police on Friday night. Following the alert, the fire brigade personnel arrived at the building to pull out the body from the duct. The body was brought out early on Saturday morning, according to police.

According to police investigation, the deceased was a resident of the same building. Her mother filed a missing complaint on March 30, and the investigators traced her chats with a Solapur-based youth.

The deceased did not appear for her SSC papers on March 30 and April 1. When her brother was questioned over her absence, he replied that she had sustained leg injuries, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant police inspector Nitin Nam, the investigating officer in the case said that a case has been lodged in connection with the incident. “It seems that she jumped from the top floor of the building on March 29 . The brother, during our interrogation, has said that she had an affair. Now, we are trying to find why she took that step.”