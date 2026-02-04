Tehseen Poonawalla’s mother injured in hit-and-run at Pune petrol pump

shrinivas.deshpande@htlive.com Speaking to Hindustan Times, Poonawalla described the incident as suspicious, noting that his mother was not near the vehicle when she was hit. “Someone hit her and ran away. (VIDEO GRAB)

Political commentator Tehseen Poonawalla on Tuesday reported that his 75-year-old mother was injured in a hit-and-run incident at a petrol pump in Pune. She is currently hospitalised with a fractured hip.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm at a petrol pump near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune.

According to Poonawalla, his mother had stepped out for a drive with the family driver and his executive assistant. While the car was being refuelled, she was standing a short distance away within the petrol pump premises when a vehicle allegedly struck her and fled the scene.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Poonawalla described the incident as suspicious, noting that his mother was not near the vehicle when she was hit. “Someone hit her and ran away. The driver did not stop to help,” he said.

His mother has been admitted to a private hospital in Pune, where doctors have diagnosed a hip fracture. Her condition is being closely monitored, and surgery is likely to be performed if her vital parameters remain stable. “I have spoken to the doctors, and they have suggested surgery within the next couple of days,” Poonawalla said.

Expressing distress over the incident, Poonawalla said it was deeply disturbing that a senior citizen had to endure such trauma and pain. He also referred to previous threats against him, noting that police and intelligence reports exist, and urged Pune city police to investigate the incident thoroughly.

“A police complaint will be filed on Wednesday. The vehicle involved will be traced using CCTV footage,” he added, saying that whether the incident was deliberate or the result of reckless driving would emerge during the investigation.

Pune city police officials confirmed they are in contact with Poonawalla and will take further action as per the law. CCTV footage from the petrol pump and surrounding areas is expected to be examined to identify the vehicle involved.