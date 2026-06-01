Temple leaders oppose Inam bill, warn of court battle

During a special meeting held at the Sarasbaug Ganpati temple on Saturday, trustees, pujaris and representatives of several prominent temples across the state unanimously opposed the proposed Maharashtra Devsthan Inam Abolition Draft Act, 2026.

Senior Pune-based advocate S K Jain was also present and voiced strong objections to the proposed legislation. (FILE)

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More than 100 representatives of major temple trusts and religious mandals across Pune district and other parts of the state attended the meeting. Representatives of all eight Ashtavinayak temples, the Khandoba temple at Jejuri, Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Kasba Ganpati temple and other leading religious institutions participated in the meeting.

Senior Pune-based advocate S K Jain was also present and voiced strong objections to the proposed legislation. The meeting resolved to lead a protest march to the Pune divisional commissioner’s office on June 2, and warned that if the state government does not respond positively, a large-scale agitation will be organised at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan.

At the meeting, advocate Jain said that the proposed law is legally flawed and unlikely to withstand judicial scrutiny. “In its current form, the law is neither in the interest of society, nor of temples, nor of the government itself. The provisions relating to the abolition of Inam lands are legally questionable and are unlikely to stand the test of law. The bill has the potential to create disputes among hereditary custodians, trustees and priests, while there is also a serious concern that temple lands could eventually end up in the hands of a select few individuals. We have seen similar outcomes in the past with land ceiling laws, where the intended benefits did not reach the public, the government or even the original landowners. If the government proceeds with the legislation, we are prepared to challenge it before the high court,” Jain said.

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{{^usCountry}} Former joint charity commissioner of Pune, Dilip Deshmukh, said that the draft legislation suffers from several deficiencies and contradictions. “After examining the proposed Inam abolition legislation as a student of law, I found several shortcomings and inconsistencies. Most importantly, the bill does not clearly state its objective. Every law should explain its purpose and the need for its enactment, yet this legislation fails to specify why the abolition of Inam lands is necessary. While it claims to provide relief to priests, Mirasdars and hereditary custodians, the nature of that relief has not been clearly defined,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Former joint charity commissioner of Pune, Dilip Deshmukh, said that the draft legislation suffers from several deficiencies and contradictions. “After examining the proposed Inam abolition legislation as a student of law, I found several shortcomings and inconsistencies. Most importantly, the bill does not clearly state its objective. Every law should explain its purpose and the need for its enactment, yet this legislation fails to specify why the abolition of Inam lands is necessary. While it claims to provide relief to priests, Mirasdars and hereditary custodians, the nature of that relief has not been clearly defined,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Deshmukh added that the Maharashtra Public Trusts Act, 1950, along with existing tenancy, rent control and land administration laws, already provide an adequate legal framework for addressing such issues. “The proposal to grant legal ownership status to individuals in unauthorised possession of village-settlement lands is also a matter of concern. Considering these shortcomings and contradictions, I urge the Maharashtra government to withdraw the proposed law,” he said.

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Concerns were also raised regarding the impact of the proposed legislation on temple finances and religious traditions. Madhukar Ramkrishna Gavande, executive trustee of the Bhimashankar temple trust, said that temple institutions depended heavily on Inam lands for sustaining their activities. “Bhimashankar, one of the twelve jyotirlingas of India, has, for generations, relied on Inam class 3 lands to support its daily religious activities, including worship, naivedya offerings and the maintenance of the sacred nandadeep. These lands were originally granted to ensure the continuity of temple services, and the income generated from them remains vital for sustaining the temple’s traditional functions,” he said. Gavande warned that transferring such lands to private occupants would have serious consequences.

“If the proposed legislation results in these lands being transferred to private occupants, temple revenues will be severely affected, making it difficult to continue the religious practices that have been maintained for centuries. Therefore, we believe that the proposed law is not in the interest of temple institutions. Along with the Maharashtra Temple Federation and other temples across the state, we oppose this legislation and are prepared to participate in democratic protests if our concerns are not heard,” Gavande added.

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Sunil Ghanwat, national coordinator of the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, said that the proposed legislation goes against the spirit of historical temple endowments. “Today, on the birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, who devoted her life to building temples, restoring sacred sites and donating lands for their upkeep, it is unfortunate that the Maharashtra government is proposing a law that could facilitate the transfer of temple Inam lands to private individuals,” he said.

Ghanwat noted that major temple trusts from across Pune district, including Bhimashankar, Jejuri, Dagdusheth Ganpati and Chatushrungi temples, had unanimously concluded that the draft law would be harmful to temple interests. “We therefore demand that this draft legislation be withdrawn immediately. Temple representatives have also resolved to intensify their opposition until the proposed law is repealed. Meetings, temple land protection conferences, maha-aartis and bell-ringing protests outside government offices are being planned across Maharashtra. Trustees and devotees will also meet elected representatives and urge them to raise this issue in the legislative assembly. If assistance is to be provided to tenants or occupants, it should be done through alternative means, but not at the cost of temple lands and temple properties,” Ghanwat said.

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The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Maharashtra Devsthan Inam Abolition Draft Act, 2026. Temple representatives announced a statewide awareness and protest campaign and reiterated that they would intensify their agitation, including a proposed protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, if the government fails to address their concerns.