Pune: The Wanowrie police have booked members of a cow vigilante group for allegedly assaulting a 54-year-old tempo driver who was transporting buffaloes with valid documents. The incident, which took place on Sunday, has raised fresh concerns over vigilantism and the safety of those engaged in lawful livestock transport. Tempo driver assaulted by alleged cow vigilantes in Wanowrie despite valid papers

The victim, identified as Papa Fakruddin Shaikh, was ferrying seven buffaloes from Market Yard to Keshavnagar in Mundhwa on behalf of the owner, Mohinuddin Qureshi, when he was intercepted.

According to police, around 11.30 am, Shaikh was driving along Lullanagar Road near a petrol pump when a pick-up vehicle blocked his six-wheeler Ashok Leyland truck (MH-14 GU 2593). The occupants allegedly stopped him, accusing him of transporting cattle for illegal slaughter.

Despite Shaikh explaining that the animals were buffaloes and showing valid transport documents, the group allegedly assaulted him and forced the vehicle off the road. They later called the police, following which the truck was taken to the Wanowrie Bazar police chowki.

Police said that around 1 pm, the main accused, identified as Hrushikesh Kamthe, along with four to five associates, reached the chowki and allegedly assaulted Shaikh again inside the premises.

Police inspector Bhausaheb Narayan Patil said, “An offence has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.”

As per the FIR (No. 0120/2026) registered at Wanowrie police station, a copy of which is with HT, the accused punched and kicked Shaikh on his face, chest and legs, and allegedly issued death threats, warning him against returning to the area. Police personnel present intervened and rescued the driver.

Shaikh was later taken to Sassoon General Hospital for medical examination and subsequently lodged a complaint.

Based on his statement, police have registered a case against Kamthe and others under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including charges of voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint and rioting.

Social activist Taj Siddiqui, who is assisting the victim, said, “Such incidents under the pretext of ‘cow protection’ are being reported with increasing frequency in the city and district. In several recent cases, individuals transporting cattle or buffaloes with valid documentation have been targeted. This raises serious legal and social concerns.”

Traders and transporters in Pune, a key livestock trading hub, have also expressed concern. “We follow all legal norms while transporting animals, but when groups take the law into their own hands, it creates fear and uncertainty,” said a transporter, requesting anonymity.