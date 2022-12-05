Ten-point plan to tackle measles spread in Maharashtra

The state task force for measles control has come up with a ten-point plan after their meeting on Monday. According to the state task force members, the focus of this ten-point plan will be on surveillance, identifying high-risk patients such as malnourished children and inter-departmental coordination to control the spread of measles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, former director of health services, who is now heading the state task force for measles control, said that the task force had a detailed discussion about controlling the spread of measles.

“The focus will be to fast track surveillance of children with fever and rashes and identifying measles hotspots. At the divisional level, there will be fast-response teams to monitor local areas. There also will be a special vaccination drive for children between the age group of nine months to five years. We will also have a vaccination drive as an outbreak response,” said Dr Salunkhe.

He further added that special focus will be on malnourished children.

“All malnourished children will be given nutritional support, vitamin A tablets and vaccination against measles. All of these steps can be achieved by inter-departmental coordination. Coordination between Women and Child Development (WCD), Urban Development and Minority Welfare Department can help focus on identifying cases, reaching high-risk children and delivering treatment from the early stage,” said Dr Salunkhe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The task force has also issued an advisory for the treatment and management of measles cases across Maharashtra.

“Laboratory nexus to test measles should be strengthened as well. Patients tested positive for measles and deaths due to measles should be monitored by infectious disease experts. Meanwhile, awareness about the disease should be increased as well,” said Dr Salunkhe.

Dr Salunkhe further added that the task force is in discussion with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) to further modify and alter the treatment protocol for affected children.

“We have requested IAP to examine the need of updating modifying the treatment modality for measles in the state as there is a need to vigorously implement it,” said Dr Salunkhe.