 TET exams to be held offline this year in April - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / TET exams to be held offline this year in April

TET exams to be held offline this year in April

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2024 06:54 AM IST

The majority of tests in the state are conducted online, as a result, the examination committee decided that students will take the TET exam online

After the Maharashtra State Examination Council planned to hold the Teaching Eligibility Test (TET) Exam online for the first time, the State government has now directed the council to hold the offline exam, which is scheduled to take place in April or May of 2024. As a result, candidates preparing for the TET exam must do so in an offline mode.

Given the enormous number of teacher vacancies in the state, the TET exam is critical; nevertheless, for various reasons, the exam is not held twice a year, as recommended. (HT PHOTO)
Given the enormous number of teacher vacancies in the state, the TET exam is critical; nevertheless, for various reasons, the exam is not held twice a year, as recommended. (HT PHOTO)

The majority of tests in the state are conducted online, as a result, the examination committee decided that students will take the TET exam online.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Given the enormous number of teacher vacancies in the state, the TET exam is critical; nevertheless, for various reasons, the exam is not held twice a year, as recommended.

“Given the previous scams in the TET exam, it is feasible to release the results of this exam early by taking it online. Due to the offline exam, it will take a long time to announce the results. This will give time for interested students to study for the exam,” said a senior education official anonymously.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On