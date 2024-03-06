TET exams to be held offline this year in April

After the Maharashtra State Examination Council planned to hold the Teaching Eligibility Test (TET) Exam online for the first time, the State government has now directed the council to hold the offline exam, which is scheduled to take place in April or May of 2024. As a result, candidates preparing for the TET exam must do so in an offline mode. Given the enormous number of teacher vacancies in the state, the TET exam is critical; nevertheless, for various reasons, the exam is not held twice a year, as recommended. (HT PHOTO)

The majority of tests in the state are conducted online, as a result, the examination committee decided that students will take the TET exam online.

“Given the previous scams in the TET exam, it is feasible to release the results of this exam early by taking it online. Due to the offline exam, it will take a long time to announce the results. This will give time for interested students to study for the exam,” said a senior education official anonymously.