The challenge of managing a pet in a Covid-positive family

Families with pets who test positive for Covid-19 have no option but to drop their pet off at a home boarders’, a kennel or at pet hostels.

Vandanaa Patwardhan Goswaamii, owner of Crazy Paws pet resort in Bavdhan, has been boarding pets of families that tested positive for Covid-19 since March 2020.

“Since March last year, we have been boarding pets of families that tested positive and are in quarantine. Pet dogs do not spread the virus; however, families are unable to walk their pets while in quarantine, so we go and pick up the pet, following all protocols, and board their pets,” Goswaamii said.

Savita Gadre and her husband tested positive and have a 1.5-year-old Pitbull.

“We have a Pitbull named Lily, and we were really worried when we got our results. Luckily, when we had mild symptoms, I had spoken to a good friend who has a boarding facility. On informing her she was ready to extend her help and took Lily in. Our dog has always been very happy and comfortable with Crazy Paws,” Gadre said.

Radhika Ghadge, another pet owner said that as soon as you have doubt about your health start keeping a distance from the rest of the family and pets.

“When we had our family member test positive, it was impossible to give Smokey our dog any exercise as we were quarantined. Our usual pet sitter from Crazy Paws came like an angel to our rescue. She arranged a pickup for our dog in a very efficient and contactless way. For 15 days Smokey stayed with her, it was a blissful vacation for him, Ghadge says, adding, “She sent us regular updates, videos and photos of him so that we would not worry.”

For most families with more than one Covid positive member, it is impossible to take care of their pet’s daily routine and in most societies even if one person is positive the whole family is put under quarantine.

Riya Sayaji from Pets Hangover boarding and dog park has a dedicated driver or pet taxis for pick-up and drops.

“We follow some precautionary steps when the pets check-in at a place, for example bathing them and cleaning their leash and collars. Though pets don’t spread Covid-19, the equipment could be contaminated,” said Sayaji, who operates in Koregaon Park Annexe with kennels in Ghorpadi and Undri.