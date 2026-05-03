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Thergaon cancer hospital to bring advanced, affordable care closer to patients

Abhishek Barne, chairman, PCMC standing committee, conducted an on-site inspection of the upcoming facility on Thursday

Updated on: May 03, 2026 06:41 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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The cancer hospital in Thergaon is set to make advanced treatment accessible and affordable to patients with Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials closely monitoring progress and infrastructure readiness, said officials.

The hospital will be equipped with advanced medical technology such as linear accelerators, brachytherapy units and PET-CT scanners. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Abhishek Barne, chairman, PCMC standing committee, conducted an on-site inspection of the upcoming facility on Thursday.

Barne reviewed parking arrangements, security systems, oxygen supply, water infrastructure and sanitation planning.

Senior civic health officials, including PCMC health chief Dr Laxman Gophane, Dr Rajendra Phirke, Dr Shankar Musalgi and Dr Sanjay Sonekar, among others, were present during the visit.

The hospital will be equipped with advanced medical technology such as linear accelerators, brachytherapy units and PET-CT scanners.

Treatment costs at the facility will be aligned with the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and central government health schemes, ensuring that eligible patients receive treatment either free of cost or at highly subsidised rates.

“No patient should be denied treatment due to lack of money,” Barne said.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Thergaon cancer hospital to bring advanced, affordable care closer to patients
Home / Cities / Pune / Thergaon cancer hospital to bring advanced, affordable care closer to patients
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