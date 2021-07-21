Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thieves blow up ATM in Pune, steal 28 lakh
pune news

Thieves blow up ATM in Pune, steal 28 lakh

PUNE: A group of men blow up an ATM centre in Chakan using unidentified explosive and steal cash on Wednesday morning
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 22, 2021 12:04 AM IST


PUNE: A group of men blow up an ATM centre in Chakan using unidentified explosive and steal cash on Wednesday morning. According to the bank officials, the stolen amount is over 25 lakh.

According to the police, the robbers are suspected to have tied the explosive to the machine and the cash amount stolen is yet to be ascertained. The private company that is assigned to the fill the ATM with cash said that the last deposit amounted to 25 lakh.

“The ATM was of a private company. They are pulling data about the balance in the machine after the last transaction. The company has not installed CCTV inside the centre. We will identify the kind of explosive used as the blast caused the doors of the centre to fly open and crash. Notes of multiple denominations were found strewn at the centre,” said inspector (crime) Dashrath Waghmode of Mhalunge police outpost who visited the spot.

A case is getting registered at Mhalunge police outpost under Chakan police station.

“We have formed three teams of crime branch to crack this case. We are also in touch with the police forces where this modus was used,” said Sudhir Hiremath, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

“The owner of a nearby house first saw some people fiddling with the ATM and later heard an explosion. When he reached the spot, they threatened to shoot him, so he left. But he returned after 15-20 minutes and alerted the police. We have called experts from the forensic laboratory, anti-terrorism squad, Bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS), and Central reserve police force (CRPF) were called, and swabs of material found on the site has been sent for testing to identify what material was used,” said senior inspector Arvind Pawar of Mhalunge police outpost.

A case under Sections 457, 458, 380, 34, 188, 109, and 392 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 68 and 140 of Maharashtra Police Act, Section 3(25) of Arms ACt, and Sections 4, 5, and 6 of Explosive Substances Act was registered at Mhalunge police out post of Chakan police station.

