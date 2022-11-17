Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Thieves kill guard, steal scrap from godown in Pune

Updated on Nov 17, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The security personnel, Kashinath Mahajan, was working as a guard at the godown of Monarch Company in Hadapsar

ByShrinivas Deshpande

Three thieves were arrested on Wednesday for killing a security guard and stealing iron scrap from a company godown in Hadapsar, police said.

The accused have been identified as Dhurvdev Rajendra Rai, 24; Pankajkumar Sikandar Rai, 22 and Ajaykumar Lakhdevprasad Yadav, 24. All three of them are residents of Dhawade Wasti and originally hail from Bihar.

The security personnel, Kashinath Mahajan, was working as a guard at the godown of Monarch Company in Hadapsar.

According to police, accused Pankajkumar was earlier working in Monarch company unit in Jalgaon. He would frequently visit the Pune plant to deliver company products. During his recent visit, he hatched a plan to loot away the iron scrap as he was familiar with one of the security guards.

Hemant Patil, police inspector at Crime Branch Unit 5 informed that Pankajkumar and Dhurvdev conducted a recce of the area and on Friday night entered in godown from the backside. As the security guard intervened, they beat him up.

‘’Accused killed Mahajan as he was resisting them. Later, the duo fled the spot with 35- 40 tons of the scrap, the mobile of a security guard, an ATM card and 2,000 cash,’’ Patil said.

Patil revealed that an informer told them about the presence of a suspect in Bhosari. After confirming their movement through a technical team, cops nabbed the trio from the Bhosari.

