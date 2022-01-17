This is the end of Kathak: Prabha Marathe remembers her guru Pandit Birju Maharaj

Pune: Looking at a life-size painting of Pandit Birju Maharaj at her dance studio, Kala Chaya, frail yet strong 85-year-old Kathak dancer Prabha Marathe paid respect to her guru by bending forward with folded hands.

“This is the end of Kathak,” she said, remembering her guru who taught her the finer nuances of the dance representing his Lucknowi Gharana, “his style, his passion is gone with him.”

Pandit Birju Maharaj breathed his last in Delhi in the early hours of Monday after suffering a heart attack on January 17, 2022. He was 83.

“My guruji Padma Vibhushan Birju Maharaj was born Brij Mohan Nath Mishra on February 4, 1937, in a well-known family of Kathak dancers. I first saw him perform in Mumbai at Birla Matoshree and simply knew then that I wanted to train under his tutelage; I found my calling,” said Marathe, who was then a disciple of Rohini Bhate for ten years.

According to Marathe, his dance had so much impact on her that she was ready to move to Delhi. “I was 22 then and once he realised I was serious, he called me to be part of his dance ballets and train under his guidance. I used to get paid ₹100 a month then and learned a lot. He is all about being graceful and his ‘kalai mod’ (wrist movements) bring magic in every dance. His form, well-balanced proportionate style of dancing and grace made him stand out,” she said.

Marathe set up Kala Chaya first at Prabhat road in 1965 and until 2017, Pandit Birju Maharaj has visited it every year, to be part of the annual dance recitals. This also encouraged Marathe to set up a chair in Panditji’s name for advanced studies in dance.

It was an honour to establish a chair in his name on his 73rd birthday on February 4, in 2010, Marathe stated saying his special scholarship helped facilitate yearly workshops on Indian classical dance by established artists for the advanced level dance students of the organisation.