This year, Ganpati immersion procession ends 2.5 hours earlier

PUNE: On the last day of the 10-day Ganpati festival on Thursday (Anant Chaturdashi), the city bid adieu to its favourite deity with great fanfare as Bappa’s procession made its way through the crowds and to the immersion site, accompanied by colourful rangoli and gulal and the beats of dhol-tasha.

Shrimant Dagadusheth Halawai Ganesha idol immersion took place at 8.30, which is earlier than the usual time. (KALPESH NUKTE/ HT PHOTO)

For the first time, the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal started its immersion procession at 4pm, winding its way via Laxmi Road to Alka Talkies Chowk where the immersion took place at 8.50pm. Mahesh Suryavanshi, treasurer of the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal, said, “Every year, we start our procession in the night but it goes on till the next day which is not right according to our rituals. Hence, this year, our mandal took a historic decision to start the procession early and accordingly, the procession started at 4 pm. We will continue this tradition every year now.”

In fact, the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandal’s decision to start its procession at 4pm this year instead of at midnight led to the early completion of the immersion procession this year. This year, the immersion procession ended two-and-a-half hours earlier as compared to last year. Last year, the procession took 31 hours to complete whereas this year, it lasted for 28 hours and 30 minutes.

In keeping with tradition however, the immersion procession of the five Manache Ganpati started at 9am with Pune district guardian minister Chandrakant Patil performing the aarti of Kasba Ganpati at Tilak Statue Chowk in the Mandai area. The immersion processions of the remaining four Manache Ganpati – Tambadi Jogeshwari Mandal, Guruji Talim Mandal, Tulshibaug Ganpati Mandal, and Kesariwada Ganpati Mandal – began after that of the first Manacha Ganpati. All four processions began at Tilak Statue Chowk and made their way to Alka Talkies Chowk via Laxmi Road. The immersion procession of the Manache Ganpati went on for over nine hours, with the immersion of Kasba Ganpati taking place at 4.10 pm.

Among the Ganesh mandals, the immersion of the Maharashtra Tarun Mandal Ganpati took place on Friday at 3.10 pm.

The main highlights of the immersion procession this year were the dhol-tasha pathaks (groups); women and children dressed in traditional attire and waving zendas (flags) while riding on horses; and the many decorated Ganesh raths. Not only Punekars but people from across India and abroad came to view these glimpses of our rich culture and tradition. There was heavy rain during the second half on Thursday but it did not affect the public’s enthusiasm. Children and parents, the young and the old - all thronged Laxmi Road and Tilak Road, cheering “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Yaa” as they enjoyed the immersion procession.

