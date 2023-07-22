Unable to pay back money, man hires two killers to murder friend; held

PUNE Three persons have been arrested for abduction and murder of retired bank manager in Chinchwad, said police on Saturday. The incident took place on July 19.

Police said that Singh and Ingale were friends. After retirement Singh gave ₹ 30 lakh to Ingale and asked him to invest the money and give him good returns.

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Narayan Pawar and Samadhan Dyanoba Mhaske, both residents of Chikhali in Pimpri Chinchwad, who were arrested on Friday night.

Police said, prime accused Narayan Bapurao Ingale had given a contract to kill retired Punjab and Sindh Bank manager Ranjit Mela Singh, 70. Ingale paid ₹4 lakh to each accused.

Police said that Singh and Ingale were friends. After retirement Singh gave ₹30 lakh to Ingale and asked him to invest the money and give him good returns. However, two years later, Singh came to know that, Ingale had not invested the money and hence Singh demanded his money back.

Ingale was unable to return the money as he used ₹30 lakh for his personal use.

Jitendra Kadam, senior police inspector at crime branch unit 2, said, “Ingale was unable to return the money, hence he hatched a plan to kill Singh with the help of Pawar and Mhaske. For this purpose, he agreed to pay them ₹ 4 lakh each.’’

On 19 July, Ingale, called Singh to his house on the pretext of returning his money. When Singh came at his place, Ingale along with other accused attacked him and strangled him by using a rope and later stabbed him.

They took his car and dumped his body inside it and went to Thamini ghat and threw his phone in the river and dumped his body in the water. They left the car in Raigad district and returned back home. .

Singh’s relatives panicked and registered a missing person’s complaint at Chinchwad police station.

Police said, Singh relative said, Singh went to meet Ingale and after that his phone was not reachable. After technical analysis, police suspected on Ingale and detained him for further questioning. During questioning he confessed that Pawar and Mhaske killed him.

Based on information provided by Ingale, police arrested Pawar and Mhaske from Chinchwad on Friday and recovered Singh’s body and car used in the crime from Tahmini ghat on Saturday morning.

A case regarding the crime has been registered at Chinchwad police station under sections of 364, 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

